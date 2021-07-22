NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of NewMarket worth $37,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $25,592,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $306.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $304.63 and a 12 month high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

