NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $301.80

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $301.80 and last traded at $301.80, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.34.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

