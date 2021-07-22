Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.682 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Newmont has a 52-week low of C$68.76 and a 52-week high of C$95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

