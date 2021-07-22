Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 117,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,085,777 shares.The stock last traded at $59.43 and had previously closed at $60.36.

The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,064 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.