Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of Newpark Resources worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Newpark Resources by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 827,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 676,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 671,573 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 3,149.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 482,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $282.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

