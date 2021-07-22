Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.66 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $86.13 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00107962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00141253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.94 or 0.99920890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,317 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,669 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.