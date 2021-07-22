NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

NREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

