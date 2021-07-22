NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,314.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.61 or 0.01372763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00384326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001469 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002460 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

