NEXT (LON:NXT) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

NEXT (LON:NXT) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 6,500 ($84.92). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

LON NXT traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company had a trading volume of 293,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,293. The firm has a market cap of £10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,958.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

