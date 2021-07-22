NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXGN stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

