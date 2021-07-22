NEXT’s (NXT) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

LON NXT traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company had a trading volume of 293,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,958.86. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

