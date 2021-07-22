NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 395,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,336,000. Apple comprises about 1.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

