NFT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,809.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $68,809.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00866239 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.