NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $32.48 on Top Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $32.48 or 0.00100907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $734,077.43 and $75,422.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00105193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00140871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,206.36 or 1.00047976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

