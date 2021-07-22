NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $901.04 or 0.02788167 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $364,920.11 and approximately $349.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00866324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 405 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

