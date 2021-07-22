NFTX Price Reaches $65.50 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $65.50 or 0.00202630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $30.73 million and approximately $495,780.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00866239 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

