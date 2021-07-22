Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny Buys 50,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$619,346.97.

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.96. 113,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,192. The stock has a market cap of C$77.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

