NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Insider Heidi O’neill Sells 13,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Heidi O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIKE alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $163.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $163.75. The stock has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.