NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NIKE were worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,339 shares of company stock worth $52,513,095. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $162.12. 75,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

