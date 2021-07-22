Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Nimiq has a total market cap of $32.85 million and $891,292.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,534.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,057.91 or 0.06325317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.08 or 0.01371090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00370938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00141359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00611591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00385721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00300959 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,716,127,471 coins and its circulating supply is 8,054,627,471 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

