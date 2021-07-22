Node Runners (NDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,993.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $390,933.64 and approximately $1,993.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $16.72 or 0.00052184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829313 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

