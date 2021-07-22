Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $191,908.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003690 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00140936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,408.86 or 1.00199986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

