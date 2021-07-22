Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €9.20 ($10.82).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,175. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

