Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a SEK 108 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 103.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NRDBY. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.02.

NRDBY traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,175. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

