Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €9.50 ($11.18).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 62,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

