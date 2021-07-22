Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Nordson worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Nordson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nordson by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $224.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $226.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.