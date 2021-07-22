Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.13. 7,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

