NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6,148.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 128,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,923. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

