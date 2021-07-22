NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $22.05 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

LHX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.38. 5,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,662. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $228.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

