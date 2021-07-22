NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,808,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,002,223,000 after buying an additional 1,091,809 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 73,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,443 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 965,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,387,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,858 shares of company stock worth $89,627,182 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.23. 234,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $228.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

