Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 73.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 103.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.