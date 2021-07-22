Northern Trust Corp Acquires 161,167 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of DouYu International worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

