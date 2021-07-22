Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Daily Journal worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Daily Journal by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Daily Journal by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Daily Journal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $340.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market cap of $469.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

