Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $467.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 over the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

