Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,112 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of XBiotech worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XBiotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in XBiotech by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in XBiotech by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in XBiotech by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in XBiotech by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,173,166 shares in the company, valued at $75,742,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

