Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Chico’s FAS worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

