Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Kronos Worldwide worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRO opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.70. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

