Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 682,954 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Nordic American Tankers worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 757,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 136,461 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAT opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $422.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

