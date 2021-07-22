Northern Trust Corp Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Clearfield worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Clearfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 34.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Clearfield by 3.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $504.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.07.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

