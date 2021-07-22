Northern Trust Corp Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Sientra worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

