Northern Trust Corp Has $3.92 Million Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of West Bancorporation worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,689.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $58,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,098.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

WTBA stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. Research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

