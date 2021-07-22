Northern Trust Corp Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.