Northern Trust Corp Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of MoneyGram International worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 351,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 160,538 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,155,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $915.45 million, a PE ratio of -229.75 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

