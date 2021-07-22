Northern Trust Corp Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.