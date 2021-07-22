Northern Trust Corp Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Verastem worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Verastem by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $613.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

