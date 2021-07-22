Northern Trust Corp Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of OneWater Marine worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 43.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,001. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

