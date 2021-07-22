Northern Trust Corp Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.53% of Boston Omaha worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 76.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 5.9% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 23.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 173,523 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOMN opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

