Northern Trust Corp Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Digimarc worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.