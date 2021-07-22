Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ozon were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a PE ratio of -28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OZON has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

