Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.66% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

